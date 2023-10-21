'Peak Bengaluru': City-based band 'Swarathma' performs AI-generated song on stage

Artificial Intelligence is quickly entering all facets of our lives. The way we know the concept of art now might entirely change in the coming years. A Bengaluru-based music band 'Swarathma' went a step ahead and married art with AI in an interesting manner on the stage.

During one of their music shows, 'Swarathma' performed a song generated by ChatGPT. Yes! A song generated by AI was performed on the stage. Also, it was all done in real time. So, the prompt was given, a song was generated and then the band went on to enchant the crowd with their captivating performance.

The composition which was sung by the group on stage had lyrics composed by the AI programme. In a tweet 'Swarathma' wrote about the prompt that was given to ChatGPT on which the programme gave the band the lyrics.