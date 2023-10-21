'Peak Bengaluru': City-based band 'Swarathma' performs AI-generated song on stage

Artificial Intelligence is quickly entering all facets of our lives. The way we know the concept of art now might entirely change in the coming years. A Bengaluru-based music band 'Swarathma' went a step ahead and married art with AI in an interesting manner on the stage.
During one of their music shows, 'Swarathma' performed a song generated by ChatGPT. Yes! A song generated by AI was performed on the stage. Also, it was all done in real time. So, the prompt was given, a song was generated and then the band went on to enchant the crowd with their captivating performance.
The composition which was sung by the group on stage had lyrics composed by the AI programme. In a tweet 'Swarathma' wrote about the prompt that was given to ChatGPT on which the programme gave the band the lyrics.
The video showed one of the band members writing the prompt as, “Write me a chorus of 8 lines about an AI conference, young cool people and lady in red.”
“So we jammed with chatGPT live on stage for @Analyticsindiam #CYPHER2023!,” the group posted on X.
“The prompt was to write us an 8 line chorus about singing at an AI conference with a lady in red (who was grooving in the front row!) What fun!,” it went on to say.
This fusion of music and AI was well received by the audience. However, a few were not as mesmerised with this new turn that art forms are taking.
YouTube is developing a tool powered by Artificial Intelligence that would let creators record audio using the voices of famous musicians, people familiar with the matter had told Bloomberg in a report published on October 19.
The music industry sees AI as both a promising new technology and a major threat, the report had said.