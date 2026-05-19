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Bengaluru reels under rain havoc as flooded roads trigger traffic chaos across city

The downpour, which lasted between 45 minutes and an hour in several areas, triggered flash floods, waterlogging and multiple trees fall incidents.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 21:31 IST
BengaluruRainfalltrafficrainHeavy rainRain havoc

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