Pedestrian mowed down by motorcyclist in Bengaluru

A pedestrian was mowed down by a motorcycle in HSR Layout on Tuesday afternoon.
Madiwala traffic police identified the victim as 42-year-old Senthil. Around 1.45 pm, he was crossing the Outer Ring Road in Sector 5 towards Teacher's Colony when a biker coming from Silk Board towards HSR Layout hit him.
Senthil suffered severe injuries to his head, limbs and upper body, and lost consciousness. He was taken to St John's Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
An FIR was registered against the suspect, identified as Sachin B, 22, at the Madiwala traffic police station.