Peenya flyover closure: Take these routes from Jan 16-19

With the Peenya flyover shut for all traffic from 11 pm on January 16 to 11 am on January 19, police have asked vehicle users to take alternative routes.
Bengaluru: With the Peenya flyover shut for all traffic from 11 pm on January 16 to 11 am on January 19, police have asked vehicle users to take the following alternative routes: 

Vehicles moving from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru on the flyover should instead move on the highway below (Tumakuru Road) or its service road to 8th Mile and then ply via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction and SRS Junction to reach Goraguntepalya. 

Vehicles moving from CMTI Junction and going towards Nelamangala to reach the Parle G toll gate should take the adjacent service road and then move from SRS Junction via the Peenya Police Station Junction and Jalahalli Cross 8th Mile. 

(Published 09 January 2024, 19:40 IST)
