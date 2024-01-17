Peenya flyover closure: Temporary chaos and confusion on Wednesday

This caused some traffic hold-up on the service road towards the Peenya Industry metro station. A traffic police personnel deployed to manage traffic on the service road insisted this would ease out through the day.

"This is regular traffic that seems to look worse because two-wheelers and light motor vehicles have also joined the service road now. But they are all stopping because of a signal ahead, not because of a major change in the number of vehicles on the road" he said.

Buses, both KSRTC and BMTC, took the Nelamangala-Majestic toll-free service road on the extreme left lane. While many vehicles simply continued their journey on the highway service road below the flyover, many others, especially two-wheeler riders, took a U-turn and turned around to join the toll-free service road about 150 metres behind them, before the signboards that indicated the beginning of the flyover. This caused a major disruption in traffic flow, with criss-crossing vehicular movement.

However, on the other side of the road, city-bound traffic that moved below the metro station flowed without a hitch.

Nelamangala-bound light goods vehicle driver Chandresh, who was waiting at the signal, opined that however temporarily, traffic congestion had worsened. "I understand that this testing is required, but all these two-wheeler riders ride very rashly in between vehicles, slowing down our movement. I hope the situation improves tomorrow," he said.

To ease the congestion piling up at Goraguntepalya junction and the Peenya flyover service road, traffic police have also instructed goods vehicles and Tumakuru-bound vehicles on the Outer Ring Road-Sumanahalli flyover to take Magadi Road and then the NICE Road to reach Tumakuru. They have placed barricades with signboards indicating the same near the NEXA Showroom on the Outer Ring Road.