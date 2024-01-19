Peenya flyover in Bengaluru reopened for light goods and motor vehicles

Bengaluru: The Peenya flyover, that was shut for two days, has been reopened on Friday for the movement of only light motor vehicles and light goods vehicles.

The 4.2-km flyover was temporarily closed for all vehicles from 11 pm on Tuesday to facilitate load testing by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). NHAI officials conducted load tests on 240 prestressed cables that were added as reinforcements to strengthen the flyover.

The tests were completed by 10 am on Friday. Following this, the traffic police removed the barricades placed across the entry points both at Peenya and Nagasandra to allow two-wheelers, cars, and light goods vehicles to access the flyover.

“Starting from 11 am, only light motor vehicles and light goods vehicles are allowed on the flyover, and all heavy vehicles are taking the service road below. We have not been informed when heavy vehicles can be allowed on the flyover yet,” said D R Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic North).