Peenya flyover open for all vehicles from July 29

The 4.2-km flyover, located along Tumakuru Road, has been shut for heavy vehicles since December 2021 after prestressed cables in three of its spans gave way due to corrosion.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 23:18 IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday issued a public notice, stating that the Peenya flyover would be opened for all vehicles from Monday. 

However, to facilitate ongoing grouting works on the flyover, the movement of heavy vehicles will not be allowed from 6 am Friday to 6 am on Saturday every week, until further notice. 

Heavy motor vehicles are allowed to move only on the left side lane and their speed limit is restricted to 40 kmph. 

The 4.2-km flyover, located along Tumakuru Road, has been shut for heavy vehicles since December 2021 after prestressed cables in three of its spans gave way due to corrosion. 

The NHAI has strengthened the flyover and is also replacing all existing cables to prevent corrosion in the future. 

Published 25 July 2024, 23:18 IST
