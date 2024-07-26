Peenya flyover open for all vehicles from July 29

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday issued a public notice, stating that the Peenya flyover would be opened for all vehicles from Monday.

However, to facilitate ongoing grouting works on the flyover, the movement of heavy vehicles will not be allowed from 6 am Friday to 6 am on Saturday every week, until further notice.

Heavy motor vehicles are allowed to move only on the left side lane and their speed limit is restricted to 40 kmph.