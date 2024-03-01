Pending film awards to be given away soon, assures CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday evening.
On the occasion, Siddaramaiah announced, “The government has stopped giving the state film awards since 2019. I am happy to announce that all the pending state film awards from 2019, will be given away very soon.”
Recollecting the 14 years of the film festival’s journey, he said, “We have come a long way in understanding cinema as a discourse that brings unity
and equality among people, reflecting the Constitutional values.”
“When I was the chief minister earlier, I saw five editions of BIFFes and I have actively contributed to filmmakers and enthusiasts who took several initiatives to organise the film festival,” he said.
“Cinema unites people and conveys values propagated by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constitution. I will be very happy to encourage and provide all necessary assistance to filmmakers who want to produce films on Constitution and Constitutional values,” the chief minister said.
Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej and his team perform at the inaugural ceremony of the film festival.
Actor Shivarajkumar, speaking after releasing the souvenir, said he is blessed to be the guest of honour at a moment when the Kannada film industry is turning 90.
Actor and BIFFes brand ambassador Dhananjaya said, “Cinema evokes empathy and sensitivity as to how we react to the various incidents that take place around us and make us question whether we respond with love or with hatred.”
Art director of the film festival N Vidyashankar said BIFFes began with 600 participants and it has now grown to attract over 10,000 film enthusiasts and professionals from across the country and abroad. “Fifteen years ago, three filmmakers came together to make BIFFes, which is now one of the most important platforms that allow a dialogue between the local and the global by involving filmmakers, screenwriters, actors and enthusiasts from over 20 different countries with the participation of more than 10,000 film lovers today,” he said.
‘Bonjour Switzerland’, a 2023 wacky comedy by Swiss filmmaker Peter Luis, was screened as the opening film. Ricky Kej and the team performed an hour-long musical symphony.
Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti was the guest of honour and Ambedkarite filmmaker Dr Jabbar Patel, Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Bandhon, Czech filmmaker Viera Langerova, Kannada actors Sadhu Kokila and Aradhana were present along with other legislators.
