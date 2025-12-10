Pension adalat to be held in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Bengaluru, part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS), Government of India, will hold a pension adalat on Monday at Netravathy Conference Hall, LPSC Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Pensioners and family pensioners of LPSC Bengaluru with any grievances are requested to submit their representations to the Senior Administrative Officer, LPSC Bengaluru, either by post or by email at sado@lpscb.gov.in, by Wednesday.</p>