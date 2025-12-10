Menu
Pension adalat to be held in Bengaluru

Pensioners and family pensioners of LPSC Bengaluru with any grievances are requested to submit their representations to the Senior Administrative Officer, LPSC Bengaluru, either by post or by email at sado@lpscb.gov.in, by Wednesday.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 22:14 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 22:14 IST
