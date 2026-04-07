Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru official caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 to process pension work

The Lokayukta police trapped the accused following a complaint lodged by a resident of Electronics City.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 20:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 20:08 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakapensionLokayukta

Follow us on :

Follow Us