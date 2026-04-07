Bengaluru official caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 to process pension work

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have arrested a 50-year-old official for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to process pension-related work.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Renukaradhya KS, is a case worker attached to the Karnataka Public School near Minerva Circle, officials said.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police trapped the accused following a complaint lodged by a resident of Electronics City.</p>.KAS officer, driver arrested by Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru.<p>According to officials, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to forward the complainant’s service book along with the necessary documents for further processing of pension benefits.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.</p>