Pension woes flood elder helpline

Just three minutes into the briefing, a call rends the air in the tiny room. It is a follow-up from Raichur, of a man who has stopped receiving his pension a month ago. You need to apply for a life certificate, the call officer says, explaining the procedure. The next call comes 20 minutes later. A man wants to know about disabled-friendly cars. Ask the government to manufacture and promote such cars, he demands. Another caller is having trouble with his provident fund. His call is transferred to the Tamil Nadu team of 14567 as his bank is based there.