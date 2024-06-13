Perfect day trips: 5 amazing places to visit near Bengaluru

Located at an elevation of 1,478 metres, Nandi Hills is one ideal spot to enjoy sunrise and sunset views. This historic hill fortress is a visual delight with its surrounding mountains.
Manchanabele Dam built across river Arkavathi is located just 35 km from Bengaluru and is a popular weekend spot. This place attracts people for the scenic beauty of the reservoir and the valley.
Savandurga Hill, one of the largest monolith hills in the State, is a historical as well as an adventurous destination. Located at about 60 km west of the city, amidst the hilly tracts of Magadi town, Savandurga beckons people all through the year.
Skandagiri, also known as Kalavara Durga, is one of the ideal weekend spots for nature lovers. Located at an elevation of 1,350 metres, this place is approximately 70 km from Bangalore city and is preferred by most adventure lovers. This is one of the most preferred destinations for trekking and adventure activities.
Sangam, as the name suggest, is a point of meeting of two rivers --Arkavathi and Kaveri -- and is just 95 km drive from Bengaluru on Kanakapura Road. This place is just right for a short one-day road trip.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 13 June 2024, 07:00 IST