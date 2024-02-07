Performance arts biennial to be inaugurated on Saturday

The Attakkalari India Biennial, which kicked off on January 21, will be officially inaugurated this Saturday.
The inauguration of the performance arts festival, hosted by Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, will involve a musical and dance procession through Church Street, Brigade Road and other parts of the city. It will end with a performance at the new lakeside premises of the Centre, in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.
Titled Jeeva Pravahaa, the show which will be staged outdoors, aims to capture the lives, aspirations and memories of Bengalureans. The show will feature music by M D Pallavi and Bindhu Malini, performances by martial and folk artistes, and visual projections by Japanese artist Kunihiko Matsuo.
The event is on until March 22. Other performances include experimental flamenco show Vengo Jondo (February 17 at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar) by Spanish dancer Marco Flores and a solo adaptation of ‘Johnny Got His Gun’ (February 18 at Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Wilson Garden) by Finnish theatre artiste Essi Rossi.
