Peripheral Ring Road: BDA’s tender silent over land compensation terms

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has started the tendering process for the ambitious 74-kilometre Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).
But the tender document for the third attempt to inspire life into the long-pending construction of a semi-circular eight-lane road on the city's outskirts remains silent on the crucial matter of land compensation. This has been a longstanding obstacle persisting for two decades.
The comprehensive tender document outlines the civil works to construct 16 flyovers, 10 overpasses, and 12 underpasses along the 74-km stretch linking Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road. Officials said the project has been estimated at Rs 27,000 crore.
As per the tender, the BDA has specified that the successful bidder is obligated to deposit 70% of the land acquisition cost in 30 days after signing the agreement and the rest to be deposited in 60 days.
The venture mandates the acquisition of 2,560 acres of land, with approximately 1,800 acres notified in 2006-07 and the remaining 750 acres in 2021. The matter of compensation structure has been a persistent hurdle, with land losers demanding payment in accordance with the latest land acquisition rules.
While the BDA's offer remains undisclosed to the public, off-the-record statements from officials suggest a compensation framework "on par with the 2013 Land Compensation Act".
When asked, a senior BDA official assured that the land compensation structure would be unveiled to potential bidders during the scheduled pre-bid meeting on February 9, promising subsequent public disclosure.