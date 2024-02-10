Peripheral Ring Road: BDA tenders without land-loser compensation triggers protest 

Bengaluru: Farmers held a protest on Friday before the BDA office against the tenders for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) issued without finalising compensation for land losers.
They demanded that the BDA either retract the tenders or settle compensation in accordance with the 2013 Act.
The protest coincided with the pre-bid meeting convened by the BDA, where interested companies can get their doubts regarding the project addressed.
Although BDA officials remained unavailable for comment on Friday, they had previously informed DH that compensation would align “with the 2013 Act”.
Leading the protest, Mavallipura Srinivas questioned the secrecy surrounding the project’s initiation by the BDA. He insisted that the authority should disclose the compensation structure, which is the least they could do to inform the affected farmers.
“The project stands to displace 12,000 farmers,” he said. “With other departments, including housing and industrial boards, adhering to the 2013 Act for compensating land losers, why is the BDA not following suit? Is the BDA exempt from national laws?”
The 73-kilometre, eight-lane project, slated to connect Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, necessitates 2,560 acres of land. The BDA intends for the project’s entirety, including land acquisition costs, to be borne by the private entity interested in its construction. However, it has come to light that the authority did not consult the state government’s PPT Cell regarding the project. The cell was established for any Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).