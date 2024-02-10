Peripheral Ring Road: BDA tenders without land-loser compensation triggers protest 

The 73-kilometre, eight-lane project, slated to connect Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, necessitates 2,560 acres of land. The BDA intends for the project’s entirety, including land acquisition costs, to be borne by the private entity interested in its construction. However, it has come to light that the authority did not consult the state government’s PPT Cell regarding the project. The cell was established for any Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).