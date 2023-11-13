Persian cat stolen: Pet parent files complaint

Bengaluru: Amid incidents of a number of stray dogs going missing in the city, a case of cat theft has been reported from Koramangala in southeastern Bengaluru.
The pet parent has sought police intervention by filing a complaint.
The resident of Koramangala 8th Block alleged that on November 6, at around 9.30 pm, two men on a motorcycle stole her Persian cat.
"The cat was inside the house at 9.15 pm. I saw it and went into my room for some work, but when I looked for it at 9.45 pm, I couldn’t find it anywhere,” she told the police. "After several rounds of searching, we looked into the CCTV footage of the opposite building, which showed two people coming on a scooter, lifting the cat and scooting off,” she said.
She told police that the cat was bought about six years ago for Rs 15,000.
Police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 379 (theft).
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said a probe had been launched to trace the cat.
“The Koramangala police station is pet-friendly. We have three dogs, including two three-legged ones. The case will be pursued and the cat will be tracked down,” he told DH.
In August, Commercial Street police tracked down a missing blind pet dog and reunited it with its owners after they approached the cops to find it.