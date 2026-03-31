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PES University ‘Terrorist’ remark: Activists demand public apology

While the university has placed the professor under suspension, the activists termed the move not enough to address the systemic nature of the hate speech.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPES University

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