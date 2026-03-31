<p>A coalition of civil society groups and over 300 concerned citizens have moved to pressure the PES University management, demanding a public apology and a high-level internal inquiry following a viral video where a faculty member allegedly referred to a Muslim student as a "terrorist."</p><p>In an open letter addressed to Chancellor Professor Jawahar Doreswamy on Tuesday, the collective Bahutva Karnataka endorsed by 379 individuals and organisations expressed shock and sadness over the incident involving Muralidhar Deshpande. While the university has placed the professor under suspension, the activists termed the move not enough to address the systemic nature of the hate speech.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>The letter raises questions regarding the university’s immediate response to the classroom outburst. The activists alleged that the institution has attempted to scrub evidence of the confrontation.</p><p>Citing the Supreme Court’s observations in the Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan vs Union of India case, the group argued that such slurs are not merely individual insults but an effort to delegitimize group members in the eyes of the majority.</p><p>The letter reminded the university of its stated mission to create an ethically strong global workforce, questioning how such a goal could be met when faculty members lack basic humanity. "When a student is singled out and verbally attacked because of their religious community, it creates an unsafe space for all students from marginalised backgrounds," the collective noted.</p><p>The signatories have laid out a list of immediate actions for the PES management, a formal, public apology to the student and his family, full transparency and cooperation with the ongoing police investigation into the hate speech, a probe into how such dangerous mindsets were allowed to be expressed freely on campus, an inquiry into the allegations of deleted CCTV footage and the suspension of supportive students and collaborating with the student body to draft a comprehensive policy to address campus discrimination.</p>