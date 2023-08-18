Pet insurance catching on in Bengaluru

Still, IT professional Shanmuga Velan says having some insurance is better than having none. He bought a comprehensive insurance plan of Rs 2,085 for his golden retriever last November. “Once, we spent Rs 5,000 when my dog suffered a fracture. I got my full money back. Another time, I got back Rs 2,500 of the Rs 2,800 I had spent for his surgery following an ear infection,” says the Electronics City resident.