Pet insurance catching on in Bengaluru

After meeting the food, grooming and recreational needs of their pets, Bengalureans are discovering the benefits of pet health insurance.
Like human health insurance, pet health insurance covers medical expenses during an illness or accident, and third-party damage in case of pets biting someone. Some policies cover loss and theft of dogs, and even funeral expenses. The concept is nascent in India — some insurers cover only dogs, and in many cases, policies leave out dogs with partial and permanent disability, rabies and canine distemper.
Still, IT professional Shanmuga Velan says having some insurance is better than having none. He bought a comprehensive insurance plan of Rs 2,085 for his golden retriever last November. “Once, we spent Rs 5,000 when my dog suffered a fracture. I got my full money back. Another time, I got back Rs 2,500 of the Rs 2,800 I had spent for his surgery following an ear infection,” says the Electronics City resident.
He recalls the application process was simple as he had to only submit a photo of his dog and a health certificate issued by a veterinarian.
Aniruddha Ravindra, animal welfare officer with an animal shelter, is paying premiums adding up to Rs 30,000 a year to insure his two dogs, both rescued. He took this decision after his dogs contracted Babesia gibsoni, a severe form of tick fever, last year.
“Each tablet cost Rs 150 and I had to give three tablets each to both my dogs for 15 days. Now I have to get a test done each year. It will cost me Rs 4,500 per test. I hope the insurance covers at least 30-40% of the expenses,” says the south Bengaluru resident.
Last week, Prasad Devarajan renewed the insurance he got for his golden retriever, paying Rs 1,085. “It covers surgery costs up
to 90% and room admission costs till Rs 15,000,” says the IT professional living in Rajajinagar.
He says pet insurance is a wise investment because, one, animals get into accidents often because their behaviour is unpredictable, and, two, vet expenses and pet medicines are costlier when compared to human treatment.
Many tie-ups
From hospitals to pet stores and startups, tie-ups with pet insurance providers are common across the board.
Pet-friendly startup Dozee added it to their bouquet of employee benefits this April. Devaiah Somayanda, head of their HR department, says two employees have claimed it since. “One case was of an illness, and another of an allergy,” he says. Their insurance policy partner covers dogs between three months and 10 years and cats up to seven years.
Around 15 people have bought pet insurance via Augie, an omnichannel pet store. “Most pet parents have bought the basic plan as they want to see its benefits before they decide to upgrade,” says cofounder and CEO M Parthasarathy.
The increase in the standard of pet care and, consequently, veterinarian expenses, is driving the need for pet insurance, says Dr Anirudh Ajjampur, chief veterinary surgeon at a multi-speciality veterinary hospital, which tied up with an insurer recently. Insurance is useful especially in case of cataracts, spinal injuries or hip fractures, he observes.
“Mostly, people who own multiple dogs are going in for pet insurance,” notes Dr Nagesh Reddy, chief veterinarian at a pet hospital in J P Nagar.
‘Unclear conditions’
The adoption of pet insurance is slow because, on the one hand, there is low awareness among people, and on the other, policies leave a lot to be desired.
Communications professional Manisha Halder looked up a pet insurance plan at the suggestion of her vet and was disappointed. “It didn’t offer much coverage for diagnostic tests and regular vet visits,” says the owner of two pet dogs.
Parthasarathy feels the policy needs to be expanded to cover skin and dental problems, and vaccinations, which are common in a dog’s life.
A veterinary hospital in Domlur called off its tie-up with a pet insurance provider after its clients came back saying the terms and conditions were confusing. “It didn’t cover indies. It didn’t cover neutering and spaying. Can we approach the court if the claim is not reimbursed? We didn’t have clarity,” an official says.
Animal activist Manjari Chaitanya Colaco wonders if the insurance will ever cover “older, rescued, injured” pets. She has 13 of them.
Insurance options
Bajaj Allianz Pet Insurance; New India Assurance Dog Insurance Policy; Vetina Pawtect Plan; The Oriental Insurance Dog Insurance; Future Generali India Dog Health Insurance.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance added cats to its pet portfolio recently and now covers 35 breeds across dogs and cats. The insurance is available on an individual and group basis, for annual, short-term, and long-term periods (up to 3 years).
Some mandate fitting a microchip to your pet.