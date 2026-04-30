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Petrol bomb-like explosion video: FIR against ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajat

Police conducted a spot inspection to verify the location and the circumstances under which the footage was shot.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:34 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeBigg Boss Kannada

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