<p>Bengaluru: Kaggalipura police have registered an FIR against former Bigg Boss contestant Rajat over a video showing a petrol bomb-like explosion filmed at Vaderahalli on Kanakapura Road.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the video, which surfaced on social media, shows an explosive object resembling a petrol bomb being ignited and hurled, triggering a blast.</p>.<p>Police conducted a spot inspection to verify the location and the circumstances under which the footage was shot. After a preliminary inquiry, the matter was escalated to senior officers, who directed legal action.</p>.<p>Based on the instructions, an FIR has been registered against Rajat and others involved in filming the video.</p>.Bengaluru records wettest April day as powerful hailstorm hits city.<p>Kaggalipura police said Rajat is absconding after the FIR was registered, and a team has been formed to take him into custody.</p>