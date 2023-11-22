PG owners can now register tenants on web portal: Top cop

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that paying guest (PG) accommodation owners in the city have been encouraged to use a web portal for collecting tenant details. This portal, a private initiative, is already operational in other states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the commissioner said on Tuesday.
Not mandatory
“Some states have already taken up the initiative,” Dayananda said.
“From the same entity, we have suggested to the PG owners to use the web portal. However, this is not mandatory and the owners can opt to use it voluntarily,” he said.
The commissioner explained that the portal functions as guest management software, which would benefit both the PG owners and the police.
“Should the police require any details in the future, we’ll be able to access them easily. We plan to initiate this system within the Marathahalli police station’s jurisdiction, which includes 167 PG centres. It’s an open invitation to PG owners to take advantage of this system for better management, especially since tenant information can be hard to retrieve after short-term stays,” he said.
As per our estimates, there are nearly 5,000 paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru city, the commissioner said.