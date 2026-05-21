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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nationwide pharma strike falls flat in Bengaluru as most stores stay open

The protest sought a ban on online sale of medicines, with traders alleging that several platforms were violating rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 21:22 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 21:22 IST
BengalurupharmaStrikeMedical appPharmacist bandh

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