Phoenix Mall of Asia: Remedial measures submitted to Karnataka HC

At the hearing, Additional Advocate General Vikram Huilgol submitted the proceedings comprising short-term and long-term solutions suggested by the participants. The short-term measures include reducing two-wheeler parking charges, changing cab and auto pick up/drop points, reducing rate of monthly parking pass for employee vehicles, moving the vehicle checking point from entry gates to nearest to ramp entry and assisting in creating pre-fixed auto stands. The other short-term measures are to clear the landscaped area for surface parking as suggested by the BBMP and implementation of traffic circulation plan on an experimental basis. These short term solutions are to be implemented in a phased manner within one week, two weeks, one month and two months.