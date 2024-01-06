Phoenix Mall of Asia: Remedial measures submitted to Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The state government on Friday submitted before the high court the proceedings of the deliberations with regard to the issues concerning the Pheonix Mall of Asia on Ballari Road, Bengaluru.
Justice M Nagaprasanna asked all the stakeholders to co-operate in implementing the mutually agreed upon solutions, especially regarding the traffic and noise issues.
At the hearing, Additional Advocate General Vikram Huilgol submitted the proceedings comprising short-term and long-term solutions suggested by the participants. The short-term measures include reducing two-wheeler parking charges, changing cab and auto pick up/drop points, reducing rate of monthly parking pass for employee vehicles, moving the vehicle checking point from entry gates to nearest to ramp entry and assisting in creating pre-fixed auto stands. The other short-term measures are to clear the landscaped area for surface parking as suggested by the BBMP and implementation of traffic circulation plan on an experimental basis. These short term solutions are to be implemented in a phased manner within one week, two weeks, one month and two months.
The long term measures are with regards to noise level. The management of the mall has undertaken that by April 30, 2024, they would alter the blowers/exhaust fans to reduce noise pollution below the permissible limits as per applicable zoning norms.
The NHAI in consultation with BBMP would chalk out a comprehensive plan to create a ramp or vehicle underpass for the development projects taking place within the vicinity of the mall.
The budget and contribution of the ramp/underpass would be decided based on mutual discussions between the local authorities and the private developers/stakeholders. It was also informed to the court that the Sparkle One Mall Developers would explore the possibility of finding additional parking space in the nearby vicinity in consultation with concerned local authorities.
Sparkle One Mall Developers Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, owners of Phoenix Mall of Asia, had challenged the December 30, 2023 order passed by commissioner of police restricting public access to the mall between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 15, 2024.