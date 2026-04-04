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Phone thefts at IPL match prompt security overhaul at Chinnaswamy stadium

To address confusion surrounding revised entry gate numbers, periodic WhatsApp alerts will be sent to ticket holders.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:51 IST
India NewsBengaluru newstheftphone stealingIPL match

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