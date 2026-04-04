<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have tightened security measures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL matches, following widespread phone thefts during the season opener on March 28, while also making suggestions to organisers on improving the e-ticketing system.</p>.<p>"We are taking a systematic approach to deployment, learning and improving with every match. A coordination committee has held two meetings after the previous match — one for suggestions and another for review," said Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C Vamsi Krishna.</p>.<p>Krishna, a member of the expert committee overseeing implementation of recommendations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stadium">stadium</a>, said organisers were asked to create proper awareness about the e-ticketing system.</p>.<p>"Once a ticket is booked online, fans can add their friends or those accompanying them, and the system will send individual, unique QR codes to their mobile phone numbers. This will allow everyone to enter individually and wait at the designated holding areas, instead of crowding on the footpaths. This feature will be enabled until the QR code is generated, around five to six hours before the match kicks off," Krishna said.</p>.IPL 2026: 2,000 cops, seven special squads set up to safeguard Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>To address confusion surrounding revised entry gate numbers, periodic WhatsApp alerts will be sent to ticket holders.</p>.<p>"Organisers have been told to map all gates on Google Maps and send ticket holders WhatsApp links that they can click to navigate directly to the gate. Two volunteers will also be placed inside the metro stations to guide attendees. Permission was also taken to put up signage inside the metro stations. Metro ridership was very good on the opening match day," the officer added.</p>.<p>Traffic police have also been asked to coordinate with ride apps to enforce designated pickup and drop-off points.</p>.<p>"Ride bookings can only be made at specific points. Improvements are also being made to shuttle bus systems to and from parking locations, as well as baggage counters," Krishna said.</p>.<p>Following phone thefts around the stadium during the opener between RCB and SRH on March 28, police busted an organised interstate gang and arrested some suspects, including minors. Security changes have since been made at the stadium.</p>.<p>"The number of plainclothes personnel will be increased, and surveillance camera coverage expanded in certain areas to eliminate blind spots. Special squads will be deployed to ensure only those with valid tickets remain on the premises," Krishna said.</p>