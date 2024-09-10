Physicist Paul G Hewitt's book available in India for the first time

Bengaluru: Pearson India launched the 13th Edition of ‘Conceptual Physics’, authored by Professor Paul G Hewitt in the city on Monday.

Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, and Vinay Kumar Swamy, Country Head of Pearson India, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Murthy, quoting the author, said, “You know you cannot enjoy a game unless you know its rules. Likewise, you cannot fully appreciate your surroundings until you understand the rules of nature. Physics is the study of these rules, which show how everything in nature is beautifully connected. So, the main reason you study physics is to enhance the way you see the physical world.”