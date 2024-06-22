Picnic by the lake

Gopi snapped, “You’ll only hear about him if you listen, right? So let me tell you about him. He is a mechanical engineer who worked for an auto components company, but taught himself a whole lot about lake revival, water conservation and bio-diversity in his free time. Then he went on to revive a dead lake of over 30 acres — it had been dry for over 35 years, and in just 45 days, he and a team of volunteers, brought the lake back to life.”