PIL on audio announcements in buses falls on deaf ears

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to file its response in a 2022 PIL concerning abrupt stoppage/discontinuity of audio announcements in KSRTC and BMTC buses.
The bench observed that despite two weeks’ time being given, on August 3, 2022, the respondents have not filed a response/objection even a year later. It asked authorities not to treat the PIL as an adversarial litigation and respond since it is their social responsibility.
“It may not be out of place to refer to the letter by great legal luminary Nani Palkhivala, written to the other great legal luminary, Soli Sorabjee, on his appointment as Attorney General (AG), stating that AGs should be happy losing a case because it means justice is done to the people,” a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said.
Petitioner Shreyas, a resident of Bengaluru, runs the NGO, Global Trust for Social Cause. He highlighted difficulties faced by the blind and visually impaired people, while commuting on KSRTC and BMTC buses without audio announcements.
These transport modes initially had audio announcements that helped physically/visually impaired individuals to identify the stops and destinations. The petitioner also stated that his friends and volunteers face difficulties without audio announcements.
“We do not want to put a financial burden on the state and hence, are not asking for any special treatment, but only facilitation so as to reach our destinations in these modes of transportation,” he said.
The bench said the PIL has raised an important matter and hoped that the state government would come up with positive and effective response to address the issue.
“We hope and trust that the respondents would come with a proper positive and effective response to redress the grievance and facilitate the petitioner and alike persons for a safe and comfortable commute or journey and will be happy if the state comes out with some other suggestions and stands as a role model to other states,” the bench said and posted the next hearing to November 9.