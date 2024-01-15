Pillion rider falls off scooter, run over by speeding vehicle in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A pillion rider of a scooter was killed after he fell onto the road and was run over by a speeding vehicle early on Sunday on the Sumanahalli Outer Ring Road in western Bengaluru. The scooter rider was injured in the accident.
Kamakshipalya traffic police said the accident occurred around 2 am near the Malagala flyover. Teekaraj Bhat, 33, was riding the scooter towards Tumakuru with Dinesh Bhat (34) as his pillion.
Initial investigations suggest Teekaraj was exceeding the speed limit and was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall onto the road. The impact dragged the scooter and its occupants a short distance.
A speeding vehicle behind the scooter then ran over Dinesh, causing severe head injuries that resulted in his death on the spot.
"Teekaraj sustained minor injuries from the initial crash. However, upon witnessing Dinesh being run over, he became distraught and jumped off the flyover onto the service road, further injuring his right leg," reported a police officer.
Dinesh, originally from Uttarakhand, and Teekaraj, from Nepal, both worked in the canteen of a private university in Banashankari.
Police have registered an FIR against Teekaraj for drunk driving and causing death by negligence. They are also actively searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident that claimed Dinesh's life.