Pillion rider killed after bus runs over him in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A pillion rider on a bike was killed after a private bus ran over him on the Outer Ring Road in the western part of the city on Friday night.
Jnanabharathi traffic police identified the victim as Murali, 40, a resident of Hegganahalli and a painter by profession. Murali was riding pillion on his friend Raju's bike when the accident occurred near Nagarbhavi.
Police noted that the duo was under the influence of alcohol.
"They had consumed alcohol and were on their way home. Raju, who was riding the bike, lost control and crashed to one side. Raju did not sustain any major injuries and immediately got up but Murali, who suffered severe head injuries, lay still on the road," said the police.
A speeding private bus behind them ran over a motionless Murali, who died as a result, they added.
(Published 25 February 2024, 00:45 IST)