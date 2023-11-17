Pillion rider thrown off bike, run over by bus on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road

A pillion rider died after she was thrown off the scooter and run over by a private bus on Bannerghatta Main Road in the southern part of the city on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Selvi (49), a homemaker.
Jaishankar, 52, was on his TVS XL Super scooter with his wife Selvi riding pillion. They were on their way to their daughter's home in Marathahalli from their residence in Weavers Colony.
Around 7.40 am, a private bus speeding down the road hit the back of the scooter near the Royal Meenakshi Mall junction. Jaishankar fell to the left and Selvi to the right and was run over. She died on the spot.
Jaishankar filed a complaint at the Hulimavu traffic police station around 9 am.
An FIR was filed against the bus driver Kumar, 43, a resident of Basavanapura, for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.