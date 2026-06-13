Pineapple on Pizza, a progressive metal band from Bengaluru with funk influence 

<p class="bodytext">What began as a spontaneous college competition entry has evolved into one of Bengaluru’s emerging student-led metal acts. The band, Pineapple on Pizza, was formed in November 2022, when its members were classmates in St Joseph’s Pre-University College. The seven-member group has evolved into a progressive metal outfit that also experiments with funk and fusion. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The band’s unusual name came together just moments before their very first performance.</p>.Rocket Raja: Pop band with eyes on Glastonbury.<p class="bodytext">“We skipped class and went to the competition just for the experience. We didn’t even have a bassist at the time. Someone at the venue asked for our band name and we didn’t have one. I just said Pineapple on Pizza, and it stuck,” says Arnav, the backing vocalist and keyboard player. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The members are into different forms of music — metalcore, jazz and funk. Their influences range from Dream Theater, Haken and Periphery to Caligula’s Horse and Slipknot. “Our music becomes a mix of all of those genres,” says Arnav. That fusion, they admit, occupies a niche space in India’s independent music scene. “I don’t think there are many bands doing exactly what we’re doing, it’s a small category, but it’s growing,” says Orson, the lead vocalist.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So far, Pineapple on Pizza have two original tracks and are currently working on their third. Their first song, ‘Take This Away’, emerged during the early stages of the band’s songwriting journey — in 2023. The song revolves around the idea of having one person in life who helps carry emotional pain and remains present through every hardship. Their second track, ‘This Is My Fight’, explores the exact opposite emotional territory. Written in 2024, the song focuses on personal struggle, independence and confronting life’s battles alone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though the songs have not yet been officially released, the band performs them at live gigs and competitions across Bengaluru. Their setlist includes a mix of their original compositions alongside covers of Bring Me The Horizon, Inner Sanctum, Bullet For My Valentine, Linkin Park, Avenged Sevenfold, and Pineapple Express.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Preparing for performances takes weeks of rehearsals. They practice for nearly two-and-a-half-hours every day. Members first learn their individual parts before coming together to practice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The members describe Pineapple on Pizza as a space of friendship, growth and emotional connection. “We’ve been through ups and downs, and have had our fair share of arguments. At this point, it feels less like a band and more like brotherhood,” shares Ashmit, the lead vocalist.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As they continue to evolve, the group remains rooted in the same spirit that brought them together in the first place: experimentation, friendship and a shared love for performing.</p>