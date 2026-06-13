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Pineapple on Pizza, a progressive metal band from Bengaluru with funk influence 

The band’s unusual name came together just moments before their very first performance.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:32 IST
Bengaluru newsMusicSpecialsBand

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