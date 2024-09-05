Pink Line: Penultimate tunnelling drive completed after TBM Tunga emerges at Nagawara

This marks Tunga's fourth and final tunnelling drive for the 21.26-km Pink Line. It is also the 25th of the 26 tunnelling drives for the Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara and Nagavara with 12 underground and six elevated stations. It is expected to open by December 2025.