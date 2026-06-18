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Pipe work blocks MG Road-Fraser Town route for a month in Bengaluru; commuters fume

With the main road blocked, traffic has spilled onto Veerapillai Street, Central Street, Dispensary Road, Ibrahim Sahib Street and Dickenson Road.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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