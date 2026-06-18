Pipe work blocks MG Road-Fraser Town route for a month in Bengaluru; commuters fume

<p>Bengaluru: A month-long closure of the main stretch connecting <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road</a> to Fraser Town has turned daily commuting around Commercial Street into a nightmare, with slow-moving stormwater drain and pipe repairs forcing vehicles into narrow side lanes and causing long jams during peak hours.</p>.<p>With the main road blocked, traffic has spilled onto Veerapillai Street, Central Street, Dispensary Road, Ibrahim Sahib Street and Dickenson Road.</p>.<p>Auto drivers say a trip that used to take five minutes now takes 20 to 30 minutes as the side lanes are choked.</p>.<p>Officials closed the road a month ago to complete pipe connections, but work has been moving at a snail's pace since.</p>.After backlash, civic body to repair Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road.<p>"It has been one month since they dug up the road. Now, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">BWSSB</a> says they still need one more month to finish the pipe-laying job. I think not even half the work is done. The workers work for one day and take leave for two days. They have dug up the whole road, put the mud in front of our shop, and placed a big pipe that blocks everything," said a medical shop owner on the 500-metre stretch.</p>.<p>Locals also say workers broke the drainage channel. When it rains, water has no place to drain out, leaving the area muddy and waterlogged.</p>.<p>Residents are questioning why authorities began major excavation work during the rainy season.</p>.<p>With the monsoon intensifying, open trenches are now a safety hazard.</p>.<p>Commuters and residents want the corporation and traffic police to coordinate better and find viable diversions. They have urged the corporation and the contractor to speed up work and reopen the road at the earliest.</p>