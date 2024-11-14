Pipeline bursts after builder 'illegally' connects sanitary line to water network in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A private office in BDS Layout, near Hegde Nagar, was extensively damaged after a water pipeline burst in the early hours of Wednesday. </p>.<p>The water leak was so intense that it shattered the glass windows of the office and the windshield of a parked car. The entire area was flooded, too. </p>.<p>The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) fixed the pipeline only after four hours. </p>.In bankrolling more pipeline projects, Karnataka govt losing sight of water.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said the Cauvery State 5 water supply pipeline had burst after the owner of Royal Bliss Apartment in Hegde Nagar, Thanisandra, illegally connected the sanitary line to the water pipeline. </p>.<p>"The BWSSB will pursue recovery of damages caused to neighbouring properties and financial losses to the water board," he said, adding that the issue came to light after complaints were raised about severe damage to neighbouring properties following the damages to the water line. </p>.<p>The builder, he said, covered the illegal sanitary connection with concrete. "The affected pipeline has since been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," the chairman said. </p>