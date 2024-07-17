Pista vista: Lalbagh compound gets a pretty new look

The non-profit began the makeover project in March, along with the horticulture department and the BBMP.

“To start with, we had to rescue the exterior walls. Although on the inside, Lalbagh is in pristine condition, the exterior walls and the abutting footpath were a disgrace. The walls were completely defaced. We teamed up with BBMP and inspected the exterior of Lalbagh for garbage blind spots, urination spots, and damaged footpaths. We worked on getting rid of these spots. This process is still on, but 95 per cent of the 5 km perimeter is now clean and good for walking,” says Pai.