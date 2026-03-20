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Placements: Record-breaking 664 offers to 596 students, says IIMB

Management Consulting emerged as the dominant career pathway, accounting for 45 per cent of total offers, followed by Technology/Product Management.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:53 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsIIMplacementsIIM Bangalore

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