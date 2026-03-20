<p>Bengaluru: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IIM"> Indian Institute of Management Bangalore</a> (IIMB) said Friday that 596 students from the 2024-26 class of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and PGP in Business Analytics received "a record-breaking" 664 offers from 177 firms. </p><p>Management Consulting emerged as the dominant career pathway, accounting for 45 per cent of total offers, followed by Technology/Product Management (15 per cent) and Investment Banking (11 per cent), the premier business school said. </p><p>"Despite the global job market being in a state of flux, IIM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bangalore </a>conducted the process smoothly. We are glad to share that job offers made during the process have exceeded expectations, both in terms of the number of offers made and the diversity of roles across sectors," Nishant Kumar Verma, chairperson, Career Development Services (CDS), said in a statement. </p>.IIM Lucknow study shows how farmer organisations drive climate action in Himalayan region.<p>According to the Student Placement Committee, 35 per cent of the companies making offers were "new recruiters" this year. “With the largest batch among all IIMs, the placement season saw strong participation from both legacy and new recruiters," the committee said. </p><p>Top recruiters by number of offers were Accenture (101), Boston Consulting Group (29), Bain & Company (23), EY-Parthenon (23), American Express (15), Kearney (13) and Tata Consultancy Services (11), the IIMB said. </p><p>“We witnessed robust participation across sectors such as FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Conglomerates, Fintech, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. We would like to especially highlight Accenture Strategy’s record number of (94) offers," CDS head Tapas Ranjan Pati said. </p>