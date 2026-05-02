<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has registered a complaint against an individual named Anand alias Muniyappa for allegedly obstructing the census work and behaving in an inappropriate manner with the enumerator.</p>.Pvt bus mows down 15-yr-old boy in Bengaluru, locals block road.<p>According to a statement by BNCC, the complaint was filed by census supervisory officer Yogesh O G. The incident is said to have occurred when enumerator Rani M visited a house in T Dasarahalli for census work.</p>