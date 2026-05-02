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Plaint against Bengaluru man for obstructing census

According to a statement by BNCC, the complaint was filed by census supervisory officer Yogesh O G.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru newsCensus

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