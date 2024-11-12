Home
Complaint filed at Lokyukta against Bengaluru North DDPI over dereliction of duty

The complaint states, 'Several unauthorised schools are operating in Bengaluru North. Despite filing complaints, no action was taken by the official.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 02:11 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 02:11 IST
