Complaint filed at Lokyukta against Bengaluru North DDPI over dereliction of duty

<p>The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) for Bengaluru North, accusing him of colluding with unauthorised schools.</p>.<p>KAMS has requested the Lokayukta to investigate the officer for dereliction of duty. The complaint states, "Several unauthorised schools are operating in Bengaluru North. Despite filing complaints, no action was taken by the official. We even brought this to the attention of the Minister for School Education and Literacy and senior officials, but to no avail. Therefore, we are now approaching the Lokayukta."</p>.<p>The association also submitted supporting documents along with the complaint.</p>