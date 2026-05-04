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Plan for Bengaluru’s longest metro line, with 5-km link to new stadium, is ready

The total length, including the spur, is 73 km.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 20:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsmetro

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