<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has completed a feasibility study for building <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>'s longest single corridor — a 68-km line linking Kalena Agrahara in the south to Kadugodi Tree Park in the east via the fast-growing tech corridor of Sarjapur — along with a 5-km spur line to the proposed international cricket stadium in Anekal taluk, with two additional stations. </p>.<p>The total length, including the spur, is 73 km. </p>.<p>Karnataka has also shown little enthusiasm for Tamil Nadu's plans to build South India's first interstate metro line between Bommasandra and Hosur. </p>.<p>"The feasibility study for the new line has been prepared by Introsoft Solutions Pvt Ltd. We will submit it to the state in the coming days for further action," an official source told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line gets 10th train.<p>The line was initially proposed to run through Bannerghatta, Jigani, Attibele, Sarjapur, Dommasandra Circle and Varthur Kodi. However, the state later asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to add a branch line to the stadium after Jigani. </p>.<p>"One station will come up right next to the stadium to provide direct connectivity. We have proposed another station at Indlavadi to serve the neighbouring villages," the source said. "The corridor will be fully elevated." </p>.<p>Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw recently raised concerns about the 80,000-seater stadium, saying it would become a "white elephant" without proper road and metro connectivity. </p>.<p>Last month, the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) floated tenders for the first phase of the 1.21-lakh sqm stadium at a cost of Rs 943 crore. </p>.<p>The state will review the feasibility report before deciding whether to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). </p>.<p>The DPR process typically takes a year and requires clearances from both the state and the Centre. If approvals come through, construction may begin by 2029. </p>.<p>A second source described the metro corridor as one of the "most promising", as it would connect emerging suburbs, unlike some proposed extensions to neighbouring towns such as Tumakuru, Bidadi and Hoskote. </p>.<p>"This line has a lot of potential and should be fast-tracked," the source added. </p>.<p>The BMRCL has also proposed extending the Yellow Line by 11 km from Bommasandra to Attibele, the last city suburb towards Tamil Nadu, affecting the neighbouring state's plans for the Hosur-Bommasandra corridor. </p>.Bengaluru: Pink Line RDSO trials from today; no May opening for Bannerghatta metro.<p>"Building a continuous line from Bommasandra to Hosur would be technically complex due to differences in traction systems and operations. Tamil Nadu uses overhead electrification for its metro systems and understands their operations and maintenance (O&M) components. We use the 750V DC third-rail traction. This would create interoperability issues. So ending the line at Attibele is ideal," the first source said. </p>.<p>According to the source, building the Bommasandra-Hosur line would also require changes to the planning area through a Union government gazette notification, which can be a lengthy process. </p>.<p>"The metro is not like the RRTS, which is designed to connect cities. Here, we have the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area, while Tamil Nadu has its own planning area. We'll build the line in our area, while Tamil Nadu can build its own up to the border. Both stations will be about 90 metres apart and connected by a foot overbridge," the first source explained. </p>