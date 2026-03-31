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Plan to increase Chinnaswamy Stadium capacity by 20,000: D K Shivakumar

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who was part of the meeting, confirmed to DH that the association was looking towards increasing the stadium capacity.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 21:55 IST
India NewsBengaluruD K ShivakumarM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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