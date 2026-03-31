<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on Monday, stated that the government is considering proposals to increase the seating capacity of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. “If we can increase the capacity by 20,000, it would be good," he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had called for an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the enhancement of seats and the government will take a call on approving them once the final proposals are submitted.</p>.<p>“Tamil Nadu and many other states have done this. We can increase the number of seats by taking up work in phases. We have asked the KSCA to present the proposals. The government will study them and approve,” he said.</p>.<p>That apart, the government is also identifying land to build new stadiums and inspections were held at a couple of locations, he said.</p>.<p>KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who was part of the meeting, confirmed to DH that the association was looking towards increasing the stadium capacity.</p>.<p>"Very soon, the KSCA will place advertisements seeking the expression of interest from leading experts in architecture on how to increase the capacity of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is exactly what our president, Venkatesh Prasad, told the deputy chief minister. Since this is an old stadium, many factors are at play, and it needs a detailed study."</p>.<p>On building a new stadium, Mruthyunjaya said, "Deputy Chief Minister said the government is willing to allocate land on the outskirts of the city for expanding our cricketing infrastructure. This is apart from our idea about increasing the Chinnaswamy capacity. KSCA is also looking at it."</p>.Day after MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad meets CM Siddaramaiah & his deputy DKS.<p><strong>3 tickets for legislators</strong></p>.<p>Speaking about issuing tickets to legislators, Shivakumar said the KSCA had agreed to issue three tickets to each legislator for IPL matches.</p>.<p>“I held a discussion with KSCA management and also spoke to the Speaker. KSCA had agreed to issue three tickets to each legislator for the IPL matches,” he said.</p>.<p>“For international matches, the KSCA has other agreements and we do not want to interfere with that. Two tickets will be issued and if need be, the legislators can approach the Speaker’s Office, which will facilitate the purchase of two more tickets,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>‘VIP’ culture</strong></p>.<p>Hitting back at the statements that this was promoting ‘VIP’ culture, DKS said that many states were already following such practices.</p>.<p>“I have spoken to representatives of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others. I know how many tickets are reserved for the government there. In many states, 50%-60% is reserved for government,” he said.</p>