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Planning paradox?: HAL ‘unaware’ of plans to redevelop Bengaluru's old airport

State plans global aerospace hub; AAI pushes to resume commercial flights
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 00:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaHAL

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