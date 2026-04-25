<p>Bengaluru: In Bengaluru’s latest planning paradox, everyone seems to have a blueprint for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindustan-aeronautics-limited">Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s </a>(HAL) old airport area, with little involvement from HAL itself. </p>.<p>A recent proposal submitted by a member of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) highlighted an ambitious 10-year plan to transform the area into a global aerospace hub. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also shown interest to reopen the HAL airport for commercial flights by pushing its very own 10-year masterplan. </p>.<p>However, HAL has denied involvement in either proposed plan, arguing that it is yet to be officially informed, more specifically the proposal to turn 700-acre HAL airport into a global aerospace hub. </p>.<p>“HAL is now aware through various media reports of a proposal to redevelop the area around the HAL airport into a global aerospace hub. HAL has not formally received any such proposal from the government of Karnataka or held any discussions on the matter,” an HAL spokesperson told DH. </p>.<p>Highlighting why the plan is not feasible, the spokesperson reiterated that HAL airport and the associated test flying area are critical facilities, strategically designed to cater to the test requirements of production, overhaul and development of aircraft. </p>.<p>“In addition to HAL, the airport is extensively used by other defence research organisations such as National Flight Test Centre (NFTC) under Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), for prototype and development flights and future development projects. Further, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) and Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) are utilising these facilities for test flying of various R&D platforms of national importance. The HAL airport is a designated major airbase supporting air operations for IAF, Indian Navy and Indian Army. The airport itself serves as a 24-hour stand-by for air operations for national emergencies. It also caters to VVIP and dignitary movements,” HAL stated. </p>.Bengaluru: Proposal seeks to transform 700-acre HAL airport into global aerospace hub within 10 years.<p>At the HAL airport, the terminal building belongs to the AAI, while the land beyond that belongs to the defence authorities. “Any redevelopment plans at HAL will naturally involve AAI. So far, we haven’t been intimated by any such proposal by the KSPPC. There have been no discussions on such a crucial matter,” said K Anbarasu, General Manager (Bengaluru), AAI. </p>.<p>In its master plan, the AAI has proposed to demolish the existing terminal in 2030 and start building a new one. As per the plan, the terminal will be expanded in phases and the revamped airport will have a seven-floor car parking facility and a commercial complex in addition to lane expansion of the road in front of the terminal. </p>.<p>S Mohanadass Hegde, the KSPPC member who made the proposal before Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, said HAL and AAI would only be involved once the project gets the greenlight from the Centre and the NITI Aayog. </p>.<p>“These are the agencies that will make the decision. Once we get their approval, we’ll hold discussions with HAL on taking the plan forward,” he added. </p>.<p>The KSPPC masterplan outlines a 10-year roadmap to establish the HAL Aerospace City District as India’s first integrated defence-civil-space corridor. Key initiatives include creating advanced manufacturing clusters for airframes, engines, avionics, composites and rotorcraft; developing HAL air mobility campuses; and launching a global training and skilling academy. </p>.Karnataka govt mulling formulation of state civil aviation policy: Minister M B Patil.<p>While <em>DH</em> earlier reported the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC)’s involvement in the masterplan submitted, an official from the office of the Secretary, Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, clarified that the KSIIDC was not a part of the plan. </p>.<p>“After a KSPPC member shared the proposal, it was sent to the KSIIDC for clarification on the matter. The KSIID isn’t involved in the plan,” the official said. </p>