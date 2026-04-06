Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Plantation drives: An expensive exercise with little to root for?

In the last three years, the civic authorities have spent about Rs 60 crore on plantation drives.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 00:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruplantationplantation drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us