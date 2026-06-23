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Plastic bottle drop bin made from repurposed tree guards inaugurated at Bengaluru's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium

The bottle collection unit was created using discarded tree guards that would otherwise have been scrapped.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsplastic

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