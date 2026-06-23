Plastic bottle drop bin made from repurposed tree guards inaugurated at Bengaluru's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium

<p>Bengaluru: A plastic bottle drop bin made from repurposed tree guards was inaugurated at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hsr-layout">HSR Layout </a>on Sunday, as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.</p>.<p>The bin was inaugurated by MLA M Sathish Reddy and has been conceptualised and implemented by the HSR Citizen Forum to promote waste segregation, recycling and sustainable living, according to a press release.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders ban on plastic bottles, mandates use of Nandini products in govt events.<p>The bottle collection unit was created using discarded tree guards that would otherwise have been scrapped. The facility enables residents to dispose of used PET bottles responsibly, ensuring they are recycled instead of ending up as litter in public spaces.</p>.<p>The forum plans to install similar plastic bottle drop bins across HSR Layout to raise awareness about plastic waste management and encourage greater public participation in keeping the neighbourhood clean and environmentally sustainable, said BNS Ratnakar, president of the forum.</p>