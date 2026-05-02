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Plastic waste: Managed on paper, burnt in reality

A ‘factory’ with no signage or name was identified by residents as the culprit.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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A recent plastic waste fire in Rampura northeast Bengaluru released toxic fumes into the air with residents blaming weak regulatory enforcement for recurring incidents.

A recent plastic waste fire in Rampura northeast Bengaluru released toxic fumes into the air with residents blaming weak regulatory enforcement for recurring incidents. 

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Published 02 May 2026, 18:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newswaste managementplasticSpecialsInSight

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