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Platform change for Rajdhani Express at KSR Bengaluru

Train number 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express will depart from platform number 2 instead of platform number 1.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKSR BengaluruRajdhani

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