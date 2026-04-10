<p>Starting Friday, the platform for the Rajdhani Express at the KSR Bengaluru railway station will change. </p>.<p>Citing operational reasons, the South Western Railway (SWR) said train number 22691 KSR Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express would depart from platform number 1 instead of platform number 8. </p>.Bengaluru hits its stride in Summer Run 2026.<p>Train number 12627 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express will depart from platform number 2 instead of platform number 1, it added. </p>