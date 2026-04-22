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Play documenting stories of oppression showcased in Bengaluru

The 33-minute Kannada documentary traces the many socio-political realities faced by Dalits in contemporary India.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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