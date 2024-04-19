JOIN US
Play on memories of Kuvempu tomorrow

Last Updated 19 April 2024, 01:54 IST

Bengaluru: Pravara Theatre is presenting KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's 'Annana Nenapu' at Kalagrama Samskrutika Samuchaya, Mallatahalli, on Saturday at 7 pm.  

The documentary-play is an adaptation of 'Annana Nenapu', written by K P Poornachandra Tejaswi, which is Mahakavi Kuvempu’s memoir.

It conveys important chapters that depict the significance of Kuvempu's place in the Kannada cultural history along with key literary topics, and emphasises on the Karnataka unification movement.

The design and direction is by Hanu Ramasanjeeva and the music is composed by Akshay Bhonsley. 

(Published 19 April 2024, 01:54 IST)
