Play on memories of Kuvempu tomorrow

Bengaluru: Pravara Theatre is presenting KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's 'Annana Nenapu' at Kalagrama Samskrutika Samuchaya, Mallatahalli, on Saturday at 7 pm.
The documentary-play is an adaptation of 'Annana Nenapu', written by K P Poornachandra Tejaswi, which is Mahakavi Kuvempu’s memoir.
It conveys important chapters that depict the significance of Kuvempu's place in the Kannada cultural history along with key literary topics, and emphasises on the Karnataka unification movement.
The design and direction is by Hanu Ramasanjeeva and the music is composed by Akshay Bhonsley.
