<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday issued notices to the authorities in a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging an official notification that redefines buffer zones for lakes and stormwater drains in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The petition, filed by Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath, alleged that the October 15, 2025 notification drastically reduced the buffer zones for stormwater drains by more than two-thirds.</p>.<p>Issuing notices to the state government, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha adjourned the matter to September 2 and directed the authorities to file their responses.</p>.<p>According to the petition, the notification, issued through an amendment to the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015, prescribes buffer zones of 15 metres on either side of primary drains, 10 metres for secondary drains, and 5 metres for tertiary drains.</p>.<p>The petition contended that implementation of the revised norms would permanently and irreversibly damage the buffer zones of existing stormwater drains and lakes, causing significant environmental harm.</p>.Thundershowers with strong gusts, lightning lash east Bengaluru; more rain likely today.<p>The organisation stated that it had submitted objections to the draft notification, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Performance Audit of Management of Stormwater in Bengaluru Urban Area'. However, it alleged that the final notification was issued without considering those objections.</p>.<p>“The serious consequences of reducing the buffer zones include increased flood vulnerability, regularisation of illegal constructions, and encouragement of private real-estate profiteering at the cost of public safety and health due to excessive flooding during heavy rains, thereby endangering lives and property,” the petition stated.</p>.<p>The petitioners further argued that the reduction of buffer zones is contrary to the norms prescribed under the RMP 2015, directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and recommendations made by the CAG. They contended that the notification favours private vested interests over public welfare.</p>.<p>“Stormwater drains and their buffer zones are public assets essential for ecological stability. The state cannot abdicate its fiduciary responsibility by legalising encroachments. The NGT has repeatedly held that buffer zones around drains, lakes, and other water bodies must be preserved and cannot be reduced through executive action,” the petition stated.</p>.<p>The petitioners also sought directions to the GBA and the BDA to immediately identify, demarcate, and notify buffer zones around all primary, secondary, and tertiary drains across the Bengaluru metropolitan region.</p>