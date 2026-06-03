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Plea against reducing buffer zones of stormwater drains in Bengaluru

The petition, filed by Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath, alleged that the October 15, 2025 notification drastically reduced the buffer zones for stormwater drains by more than two-thirds.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:57 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

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