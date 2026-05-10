PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru, urges Art of Living to 'lead natural farming movement'

<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday inaugurated a lotus-shaped meditation centre (Dhyan Mandir) at the Art of Living International Center, marking the 70th birthday of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the 45th anniversary of the foundation.</p><p>Addressing a gathering of volunteers and followers at the Vishalakshi Mantap, he urged the Art of Living (AOL) family to spearhead a national movement toward natural farming and water conservation.</p><p>The PM in his address responded to Ravi Shankar’s earlier praise by framing it as a "to-do list." "You might think Gurudev was praising me, but I felt he was assigning me work," Modi said. "I am one of you, here because of you, and here for you. Since I am family, I will say it upfront, when Gurudev celebrates his centenary, I will be here again."</p>.'I see saffron surge in Karnataka': PM Modi hails BJP's performance in Assembly polls.<p>Acknowledging Bengaluru’s dual identity, the PM noted that while the city is globally recognised for software and services, it has simultaneously scaled new heights in spiritual consciousness. "Yoga, meditation and pranayama are inseparable parts of India’s values. Today, the world is drawn to these ancient traditions," he said.</p><p>He likened the Art of Living to a "vast Banyan tree" that started as a small seed 45 years ago, noting that its branches now touch lives globally. "Wherever I go on official work abroad, I always find someone from the AOL family," he added.</p><p>The prime minister emphasised that "service is the highest virtue" (Seva Parmo Dharma) and lauded the organisation's shift toward social impact. However, he placed a specific challenge before the youth and volunteers: saving the soil.</p><p>"Just as humans seek natural healing, our Mother Earth needs natural healing from chemical fertilizers that have devastated our fields. Saving the earth from chemicals is also an 'Art of Living'," Modi asserted.</p><p>He urged the organisation to amplify the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree in the name of mother) campaign and promote 'Per Drop More Crop' initiatives. With the monsoon approaching, he called for a massive push in rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.</p><p>*Youth and mental health*</p><p>Modi highlighted India’s rise as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and a leader in digital payments, attributing this success to the country's youth. He noted that in an era of rapid technological change, mental well-being is paramount.</p><p>"Technology connects us to the world in a second, but it is vital that we connect with ourselves. </p><p>A 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat) requires youth who are mentally calm, socially responsible, and sensitive to society," the PM said, positioning AOL's meditation and yoga programmes as essential tools for nation-building.</p><p>The event concluded with the PM iterating that the 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) is essentially a manifestation of the Art of Living philosophy, urging the collective power of society to transcend government efforts in national development.</p>