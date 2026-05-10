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PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir in Bengaluru, urges Art of Living to 'lead natural farming movement'

He noted that while the city is globally recognised for software and services, it has simultaneously scaled new heights in spiritual consciousness.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsNarendra ModiSri Sri Ravi ShankarArt of Living

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