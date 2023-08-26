Home
Bengaluru

PM Modi lands in Bengaluru; says looking forward to meet Isro scientists

Modi on Friday concluded his successful visit to Greece
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 00:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bengaluru early Saturday and is expected to meet the Isro scientists shortly.

Announcing his arrival to the city Modi posted on X: "Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector."

Modi on Friday concluded his successful visit to Greece after meeting the country's top leadership to elevate ties to the level of strategic partnership and agreeing to double the bilateral trade by 2030.

(Published 26 August 2023, 00:53 IST)
India NewsBengaluruNarendra ModiISRO

