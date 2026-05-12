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PM Modi promotes carpooling but ecosystem falters in Bengaluru

In an attempt to revive the carpooling culture, Rapido has launched an 'Auto Seat Share' feature in some parts of Bengaluru on a pilot basis.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNarendra Modicarpooling

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